Xiaomi’s ‘Mi With Diwali’ Sale: Check top offers on Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 series, bank discounts and more

New Delhi: Come festive season, brands start offering tons of discounts and cashback to boost their sales. One such brand Xiaomi has now come up with ‘Diwali With Mi' sale to offer serious discounts on its top smartphones such as Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, among otheRs

The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will begin from October 3 and will run till October 7. The sale is live on Mi.com, Xiaomi’s retail channels, Amazon and Flipkart. Mi VIP Club members can get early access to the deal starting at 12 am on October 2. Besides smartphones, Xiaomi’s sale will also offer discounts on Mi and Redmi TV models and other Mi branded smart gadgets. Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale to start soon: Check out the best deals here

‘Diwali With Mi' sale: Top offers on Redmi smartphones

During the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale, customers can also use their SBI credit card to get an additional discount on Redmi smartphones. Also Read: Apple Offer From October 7: Get free AirPods if you buy iPhone 12 or 12 mini

Here’s the list of Redmi smartphones along with their discounted prices:

Smartphone model Discounted Price with SBI offer

Redmi 10 Prime 4+64GB Rs 10,799

Redmi 10 Prime 6+128GB Rs 13,249

Redmi Note 10S 6+64GB Rs 11,749

Redmi Note 10S 6+128GB Rs 14,749

Redmi Note 10 Pro 6+128GB Rs 15,249

Redmi Note 10 Pro 8+128GB Rs 17,749

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6+128GB Rs 17,749

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8+128GB Rs 20,749

Here’s the list of Mi smartphones along with their discounted prices:

Smartphone model Discounted Price with SBI offer

Mi 10i 6+128GB Rs 17,249 (with exchange discount)

Mi 10i 8+128GB Rs 22,249 (with exchange discount)

Mi 11 Lite 6+128GB Rs 17,249 (with exchange discount)

Mi 11 Lite 8+128GB Rs 19,249 (with exchange discount)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 6+128GB Rs 23,499

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 8+128GB Rs 25,499

Mi 11X 6+128GB Rs 21,999

Mi 11X 8+128GB Rs 23,999

Mi 11X Pro 8+128GB Rs 29,750

Mi 11X Pro 8+256GB Rs 31,750