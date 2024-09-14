UIDAI Extends Free Document Upload Deadline; Follow THESE Steps To Update Aadhaar Card Online

Aadhaar Free Update Online: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now extended the deadline date to upload documents on the Aadhaar portal free of cost. The new deadline for this complimentary update service is December 14, 2024. The new service is expected to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders and is available only on myAadhaar portal.

Earlier, the date was set to expire today on September 14 following which citizens will be able to upload documents and make changes in their aadhaar profile by paying a fee only. It is important to note that the Aadhaar number holders should update their documents in Aadhaar at least once in 10 years. Notably, if you miss the December 14 deadline, you will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 to update your Aadhaar details.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/ThB14rWG0h — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 14, 2024

Aadhaar Update Free: What Can Be Updated

Users can upload documents such as a ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, or passbook, among others. These can be submitted via the MyAadhaar Portal by logging in with the Aadhaar number and a one-time password sent to the registered mobile number.

Aadhaar Update Free: What Can't Be Updated

According to UIDAI, iris scans, fingerprints, and facial photographs cannot be updated online. To update Aadhaar details offline, users can download the Aadhaar update form from the UIDAI website. The completed form, along with the necessary information, can be submitted at the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Aadhaar Update Free For NRIs

As an NRI, you can submit the necessary documents online or by visiting an Aadhaar Centre during your visit to India.

Aadhaar Update For New-Born Child

According to the UIDAI, even a newborn child can be enrolled for an Aadhaar by providing the birth certificate and the Aadhaar number of the parents. However, the child's Aadhaar biometrics must be updated once they reach the ages of 5 and 15 to ensure the accuracy of the information.

How To Update Your Aadhar Card Online

Step 1: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to proceed.

Step 2: Check your identity and address information displayed on your profile to ensure they are accurate.

Step 3: Click on the option that says, “I verify that the above details are correct” to confirm your details.

Step 4: From the drop-down menus, select the appropriate documents for identity and address verification.

Step 5: Upload the selected documents, review all the information, and submit to update your Aadhaar details. (With Agency Inputs)