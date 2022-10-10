NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Aadhaar-mobile linking: Changed your mobile number recently? Here's how to link your new mobile number with Aadhaar

Incase you have changed your your phone, which you want to update in your Aadhaar Card, fret not! It is very easy to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar number. 

Oct 10, 2022

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the go-to documents for recieving seamless online services. If you keep your Aadhaar card updated with your phone number, you will be able to  open digital bank accounts, Demat accounts, and more in a very quick and hassle free manner. Furthermore, your Aadhaar-based online KYC can be completed online if your mobile number is linked to the 12-digit virtual ID. 

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change their mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar cards and update the new ones. However, you need to visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to change the phone number linked to the document. 

Here’s how to update the phone number on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Firstly, you will need to take an appointment by either visiting the official UIDAI website or your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. 

Step 2: On the day of your appointment, you will have to meet the official executive at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. 

Step 3: You will have to submit Aadhaar Enrollment Form to the executive. 

Step 4: The executive will verify your details via biometric information.

Step 5: The executive will change the phone number details. 

Step 6: You will have to pay a fee towards the Aadhaar update service. 

Step 7: You will receive an acknowledgement slip from the official. The slip will have an update request number (URN). You can use the URN to track the status of your Aadhaar Card request. 

Once your phone number is updated, you will be able to download the Aadhaar card from the official UIDAI website. You can also order a PVC print of the Aadhaar card by paying a small fee. 

