AADHAAR CARD

Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date Extended By 3 More Months; Check New Deadline

Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date: The previous deadline to link both the documents was June 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date Extended By 3 More Months; Check New Deadline

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed relief to ration card holders, the government is learnt to have once again extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar and Ration Card. The new deadline to link Aadhaar and Ration Card is 30 September 2024. The previous last date was 30 June. 

The Food and Public Distribution Department has issued a notification regarding this.

This is a developing story. 

