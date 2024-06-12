Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date Extended By 3 More Months; Check New Deadline
Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date: The previous deadline to link both the documents was June 30.
New Delhi: Bringing the much needed relief to ration card holders, the government is learnt to have once again extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar and Ration Card. The new deadline to link Aadhaar and Ration Card is 30 September 2024. The previous last date was 30 June.
The Food and Public Distribution Department has issued a notification regarding this.
This is a developing story.
