Aadhaar Users Alert! Here's how to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar

New Delhi: An Aadhaar Card has now become a necessary component of everyday life and one of the most crucial forms of identification for an Indian citizen. It's critical to maintain it up to date because of its versatility and the intricate nature with which it connects us to practically every part of our daily lives.

This involves tying it to other kinds of cards of identity. One such vital link is the one between your PAN card and your bank account. The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, has created a number of services to ensure that an Indian person has as little trouble as possible while using their Aadhaar card information to access something.

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card without Logging in

Step 1: Go to the IRS's official website for more information (www.incometax.gov.in).

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and pick the 'Our Services' tab.

Step 3: In the fields provided, enter your PAN card number, Aadhaar data, name, and mobile number.

Step 4: Select 'Continue' after clicking the 'I agree to authenticate my Aadhaar details' option.

Step 5: On your registered mobile number, you will receive a one-time password (OTP). Simply type it in and hit the 'Validate' button.

Logging into the Account and Linking

Step 1: Open the e-filing portal for income taxes.

Step 2: Please register if you have not already done so. If you have, you can use your PAN card number to log in.

Step 3: Log in with your User ID, password, and birthdate.

Step 4: You'll be transported to a new window where you'll be required to link your accounts. If this does not happen, go to the Menu and select 'Profile Settings', then 'Link Aadhaar.'

Step 5: On the new page, compare your PAN information to your Aadhaar card information.

Step 6: After that, if the details on both sides match, click the 'connect now' option.

Step 7: A pop-up window will appear stating that your Aadhaar card and PAN card have been successfully linked.

Besides these options, according to fresh updates from the Aadhaar issuing authority, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can now link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card by SMS. Sending an SMS from your registered phone number to 567678 or 56161 will complete the connection process. UIDPAN (space) your 12-digit Aadhaar (space) your 10-digit PAN is the format to use.

The PAN card, which is issued by the Income Tax Department in India, is a lifetime record that is unaffected by a change of address. It is equally significant as the Aadhaar card and is issued under the Income Tax Act of 1961. It also serves as an identification card. Individuals and businesses that pay taxes in India will be issued PAN cards.

With that stated, it's crucial to note that the names on both the Aadhaar and PAN cards must exactly match; otherwise, the linking process will fail. The UIDAI has modified its web portal to accommodate modifications.

The UIDAI website allows Aadhaar users to do a variety of tasks under one roof. This allows users to make modifications on their own. Cardholders can update their biometrics and demographic information to match the revised data on both cards.

