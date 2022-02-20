Aadhar Card Update: Want to change photo on Aadhaar Card? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: For Indians, the Aadhaar card has become vital. It is an all-in-one identifying number for Indian nationals. The Unique Identifying Authority of India issues the Aadhar number, which is a 12-digit identification number (UIDAI). Biometric information, a photo, and an address are all included in the number.

Cardholders can change their information either online or offline. If someone wants to update their iris or finger print, they must go to a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

The procedure is straightforward, and the service costs Rs 100 (plus GST). The UIDAI website also allows you to monitor the status of the process at any moment. The Aadhaar portal takes 90 days to update the information. After the user's information has been updated, he or she can download the new copy from the portal and have it printed.

The steps listed below can be used to update the photo.

Go to https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html to update your Aadhaar.

Fill in the relevant information on the Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Fill out the form and drop it off at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

The executive in charge of the centre will double-check the information and take a new photograph.

A charge of Rs 100 plus GST will be required of you.

Collect the acknowledgement slip with the Update Request Number after payment (URN)

In 90 days, the information will be updated.

You can check the status of your Aadhaar card update on the UIDAI website by entering your URN.

You will not be able to update your photo via the Self Service Update Portal.