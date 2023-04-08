Adani Total Gas, MGL Cut CNG-PNG Prices From April 8; Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: Providing a major relief to consumers, two companies Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) have announced to cut CNG-PNG prices from midnight 12, April 8. This decision comes a day after the Central government has revised the guidelines whose pivot role is to decide the prices of CNG-PNG in the market. CNG will be available at the cost of Rs 79 per kilogram and PNG will be at Rs 49 in the market now.

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) announced to cut the rates of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg and PNG by Rs 5.06/scm.

Mahangar Gas Limited (MGL) also cuts prices

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) also announced to cut the prices of CNG-PNG after the revised guidelines on price set mechanism. MGL slashed the prices by Rs 2.5 per kilogram in February. However, CNG price is still 80% above in comparison to 2022.

Revised Guidelines on Price Decision Mechanism

The Central government has revised the guidelines to decide the prices of CNG-PNG by linking with it to Imported crude instead of International Gas Hub. The move is expected to provide a major relief to customers by cutting the prices upto 10% from current prices.

CNG-PNG prices will now hereforth be decided every month.

In the now-discarded system, prices have been fixed two times in a year.

Upto 10% relief in the prices

The Government retorted that upto 10% price cut will be happened after the implementation of the new price set mechanism guidelines. The direct impact will be observed on customers. Thereafter, Adani Gas and Gail associate MGL have announced to slash CNG-PNG prices from April 8.