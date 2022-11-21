topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
GRATUITY

Additional gratuity limit on death of THESE employees increased to Rs 7.05L from Rs 6.15L–Check details

A release from the office of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is chairman of MSRTC, also said that the limit of additional gratuity to the heirs of employees who died while in service has been increased to Rs 7.05 lakh from Rs 6.15 lakh under the additional gratuity and employee deposit linked insurance scheme.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Additional gratuity limit on death of THESE employees increased to Rs 7.05L from Rs 6.15L–Check details

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has given approval for increasing the dearness allowance of MSRTC employees and officials to 34 per cent from the present 24 per cent, apart from the salary revision proposal of its officers for a six year period from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

A release from the office of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is chairman of MSRTC, also said that the limit of additional gratuity to the heirs of employees who died while in service has been increased to Rs 7.05 lakh from Rs 6.15 lakh under the additional gratuity and employee deposit linked insurance scheme.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation was ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, MSRTC will hire 5,150 electric buses, buy 2,000 diesel buses and convert 5,000 vehicles from diesel to LNG, the decisions being taken in the state-run undertaking's directors' board meeting on Friday. A release said he had approved in principle a plan to take a loan from the Asian Development Bank for electric buses.

 

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

GratuityDearness AllowanceGratuity limit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!