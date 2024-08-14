Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778216
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

After Finance Ministry, Karnataka Opens Front Against SBI, PNB; Halts Transactions

The order also specifies that no further deposits should be made into SBI or PNB. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Finance Ministry, Karnataka Opens Front Against SBI, PNB; Halts Transactions File Photo

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by suspending all transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). In an order approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state has instructed all departments to close their accounts with these banks and promptly recover their deposits.

The order also specifies that no further deposits should be made into SBI or PNB. Additionally, the directive extends to public enterprises, corporations, local bodies, universities, and other institutions, instructing them to follow the same guidelines.

The directive follows allegations of misuse of government funds deposited in these banks. Despite prior warnings and communications, the issue remained unresolved, leading the government to take this decisive action.

This is a developing story, and more details are awaiting.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security