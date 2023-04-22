Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Planning To Buy Digital Gold Online? Check This Full Guide

New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya is a special occasion in Hinduism when it is considered auspicious to purchase gold in order to bring prosperity and wealth in home. Traditionally, Indian household used to purchase physical gold or jewllery on this day as there were no other options.

Digital age also brings digital gold option for Indian consumers. They are now preferring to purchase gold in digital form as well on the occasion of special events like Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya, etc. due to multiple benefits.

Digital gold can be purchased for as low as Rs 1 and the customers don’t have to give making chargers, unlike gold jewellery. Customers can also convert their digital gold into physical gold or jewellery with the easy steps. But you have to pay some extra making charges or delivery charge if needed.

How To Purchase Gold Online On Akshaya Tritiya?

Many authorised companies such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, Augmont Gold, etc. selll digital gold online via several modes. You can either go to their websites to purchase gold or you can go to payment apps such as Paytm, Phonepe, Google Pay having tie-ups with these companies.

These companies provide several options for your digital gold once you want to convert your investment into liquidity.

For instance, MMTC-PAMP gives you three option for digital gold:

Redeem digital gold by taking exquisitely crafted gold bars and coins from MMTC-PAMP Sell your gold digitally back to MMTC-PAMP whenever you want. Get instant bank tranfer after cooling off period (72 hours). You can simply transfer your digital gold to a loved one. You just need to send them an invite to register on MMTC-PAMP using their mobile number.

How to Purchase Gold From Payment Apps Such as Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe

Indian customers can also purchase digital gold from payment apps such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe. Buying and selling digital gold on these platforms is quick and hassle-free.

Paytm

Indian leading payment app Paytm provides option to purchase digital gold of MMTC-PAMP. You just need to tap on ‘Paytm Gold’ under the ‘Stocks and Wealth’ icon and choose the value/quality of gold you want to purchase.

Google Pay

Google Pay also allows digital gold transactions. The gold bought on the platform is stored in MMTC-PAMP maintained Gold Accumulation Plan or GAP. The owner can check all digital gold-related transactions in the Gold Locker on Google Pay.

PhonePe

Members have the option to invest for as low as Rs 1 and accumulate gold over time. You can buy digital gold of MMTC-PAMP, Safegold.