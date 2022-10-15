Alert Ration card holders! Govt. cancels more than 2 crore cards, here's WHY

New Delhi: Central and State governments provide free or subsidised ration for the economically weaker section of the society. There is a big bonanza for ration card holders ahead of the festive season as the government is also contemplating to extend this scheme for the next 3 months. But last days in Parliament, data was presented by the government that from 2017 to 2021, duplicate, ineligible and fake 2 crores 41 lakh ration cards have been canceled in the country.

Now the state government has started the verification of the card. The UP government has also taken action against this.

Uttar Pradesh Food and Supplies Commissioner Markday Shahi has given instructions to all the Collector and District Supply Officers. It has been told on behalf of Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey that the information given by the beneficiaries keeps on changing from time to time.

In this regard, complaints are received from time to time about the inclusion of names of ineligible people in ration cards. For ineligible card holders, the campaign is run under the National Food Security Act 2013. The verification of Antyodaya and eligible household ration card holders will be completed within 30 days. Ration cards will be issued to eligible people instead of the beneficiaries found ineligible.

If you have a plot / flat or house of 100 square meters earned from your own income, four-wheeler vehicle/tractor, arms license, family income of more than two lakhs in the village and three lakhs annually in the city, such people should get their ration card in Tehsil And will have to surrender at the DSO office.