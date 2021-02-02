Amalgamation of OBC, UBI into Punjab National Bank: What happens to your existing debit cards and internet banking after April 1, 2021?

New Delhi: After the Amalgamation of OBC, UBI into Punjab National Bank, several customers are curious to know as to happens to their existing debit cards and internet banking after April 1, 2021.

According to information tweeted by PNB, the user ID of the old customers of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India has changed. After the merger of OBC and UBI banks with PNB, the MICR Code and IFSC Code will also change from April 1, 2021. That means, the account holder will no longer be able to transact with the old user ID. Additionally, if customers dont change the User ID they will also not be able to use Net Banking .

Although, your existing ATM cum debit card will be valid until date of expiry printed on the debit card. Your debit card will be renewed upon its expiry.

ATM facility for PNB , OBC, UBI customers

PNB – Your existing credit card shall be valid until the date of expiry printed on the credit card. Your PNB credit card will be renewed upon its expiry.

OBC – Your existing OBC SBI credit card shall be valid until the date of expiry printed on the card. Your credit card will be renewed upon its expiry. You may also approach PNB for a fresh credit card for exciting services and offers.

UBI – Your existing credit card shall be valid until the date of expiry printed on the credit card. Your credit card will be renewed upon its expiry. You may also approach PNB for a fresh credit card for exciting services and offers.

There will be no immediate closure of ATMs. Moreover, each customer can now benefit from a network of 13,000+ ATMs without any additional charge. Post amalgamation, customer of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United bank of India will be able to access Punjab National Bank’s ATM and vice versa without any additional charges subject to Terms and conditions as stipulated by RBI.

Merger Announced in August 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in August 2019 announced that PNB, Oriental Bank and United Bank will be merged to become the second largest PSU Bank in India with business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore (1.5 times that of PNB). Total Employee strength: PNB – 65,116, OBC – 21,729, United bank – 13,804, at the time of the announcement.