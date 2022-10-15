Amul Cooperative hikes Milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today amid the festival season
Amul Cooperative has hiked the prices of milk third time this year by Rs 2 per litre. Amul 1 litre-full cream milk will cost Rs 63 from today.
- Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.
- Amul Shakti Milk is now cost at Rs 50 per litre.
- India’s CPI Inflation rose to 7.41%, a five-month high in September.
New Delhi: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd known as Amul announced on Saturday to hike the rates of milk by Rs 2 per litre amid the high demand in the festival season. The new rates are effective from Saturday, October15. The price of 1 litre-full cream milk has raised to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61.
It is the third hike in the milk prices by Amul in this year. Earlier, the Cooperative increased milk prices in March and August given higher input costs. However, Amul hasn’t said anything about the price rise yet.
Earlier in August, major milk producers and distributors, including Amul had increased the price of their products by Rs 2. Other well-known milk brand such as Mother Dairy had also followed the Amul’s suite increasing the price of the milk by Rs 2 per litre.
India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation rose to 7.41%, a five-month high in September. Food inflation in CPI basket increased to 8.60% in September against 7.62% in August.
New Prices
Amul Shakti Milk is now cost at Rs 50 per litre, Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre, and Amul Taza at Rs 56 per litre.
