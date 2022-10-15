Diwali Gift! Rajasthan govt announces BONUS for its 6 lakh state employees

New Delhi: Ashok Ghelot led Rajasthan Government announced Diwali Bonus on Friday for the government employees of the state. The decision will benefit around 6 lakh employees of the state. This bonus money will be given to the state employees who are drawing salary in the pay matrix level - 12 and below as per the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, 2017. The bonus will cost extra Rs 500 crore on the state government exchequer.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot said in the announcement that the Diwali bonus will be given to the employees of Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad and work-in-charge employees of the state. Every employee will get a maximum bonus of Rs 6774, for that 75% of the money will be provided in cash and 25% will be deposited in the GPF account.

The Rajasthani government offered a Diwali bonus to 6 lakh workers last year as well. In the previous Diwali bonus, half of the bonus money was deposited in the employees' GPF accounts and half was deposited in cash.

Central Government Diwali Bonanza

Central government has given a big gift to the non-gazetted central employees. Diwali Bonus has been announced by the the Ministry of Finance. They will be given non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc Bonus) according to the salary of 30 days. It also includes Group C and Group B employees of the Central government who don't come under any productivity linked bonus scheme.

Bonus will be counted on the basis of either the average employee salary or the highest amout of count, whichever is the lowest. 30 day Bonus will be equivalent to 30 days salary. For example, if an employee is getting Rs 7000 per month, the average bonus will be around Rs 6908.