Antodaya Ration cardholders will get free health treatment soon; here's HOW

New Delhi: There are many schemes going on whose direct benefits are extended to far-flung people of the society. For their economical welfare and support, the government is improvising the schemes. New schemes are also launched as per the market demands. Following suit, the governing body has added a new facility of free treatment of selected people of the country.

Wondering to know who can avail the facility of this scheme? Here are all the details of whether you will be able to get the benefit of the scheme or not. If yes, then how? So let's find out.

Eligibility criteria

If you have gotten a free ration either from the state government scheme or central government scheme, you will be eligible to facilitate the benefits of this scheme.

How to avail the facility of the scheme?

The beneficiary of Antodaya Ration cardholders will have to make an Ayushman card for free treatment of the people.

How to make an Ayushman card?

The government has decided that Ayushman cards will be made for free treatment of all Antodaya ration card holders. A massive campaign is being run for this by the government. You can also make the card on Jan Suvidha Kendra. The centre is also authorised to make the card.

All the Ayushman cardholders will get totally free of cost treatment in any hospital tied with the government. No one can get the facility of this scheme unless they have gotten the facility of Antodaya Anna yojana of the government.