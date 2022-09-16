PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Farmers are going to get 12th installment on THIS date

New Delhi: For the economical welfare and support of the citizens of the country, there are many such schemes going on, whose direct benefits are being extended to far-flung villages apart from the cities. For instance, free or cheap ration to BPL card holders, and subsidised diesel for farmers.

Following suit, a scheme is also run by the Central Government for the farmers, whose name is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, while helping the farmers financially, 6 thousand rupees are given to them annually. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Pay single premium, get every month Rs 50,000 for a lifetime)

This money is sent to the bank account of the farmers in three installments of Rs 2 thousand each at an interval of every four months. So far, 11 installments of money have been sent to the accounts of 10 crore farmers. At this point of time, crores of farmers who have applied to this scheme, are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment. (Also Read: Public Provident Fund: Invest Rs 100 per day in PPF, get Rs 25 lakh at the time of retirement; Check details here)

Wondering to know the status of the 12th installment? Here are all the details regarding this whether you will be able to get the benefit of installment or not. If yes, then when? So let's find out.

The central government is going to transfer this money to your account soon. According to the latest update, the installment is going to come into the account of farmers in the next 2 weeks.

How to check the status of the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

- Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on the 'Farmers Corner' option.

- Click on the option of 'Beneficiary Status.'

- Select any one option from your Aadhar number, or bank account.

- Fill up the appropriate number.

- Click on the option of 'Get Data'.

After going through these steps, you will get your transactions detail.

Apart from this, you can call the toll-free number 155261 to know the status of the application. Here also you will get information about your installment.