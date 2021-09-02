Atal Pension Yojana: Invest Rs 7 per day in APY to get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here’s how

New Delhi: Atal Pension Yojana is one of the investment schemes that was launched by the Central government to allow workers employed in the unorganised sector to secure their future with monthly pensions.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 May 2015, more than 3 crore investors are currently investing in the scheme. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) data points out that over 3.30 crores investors have joined the Atal Pension Yojana by 25 August 2021.

Atal Pension Yojana minimum age

Investors aged between 18 to 40 years can join the Atal Pension Yojana to start investing for their future. The scheme allows investors to opt for monthly pensions starting from Rs 1000 to up to Rs 5000.

How to get a Rs 5000 monthly pension by investing just Rs 7 per day?

Investors who are currently aged around 18 years can get a Rs 5000 monthly pension by investing just Rs 210 every month or Rs 2520 in a year in the Atal Pension Yojana. The investor will need to deposit the funds every month till he or she attains 60 years of age, after which the monthly pensions under the scheme will be credited.

The Rs 210 premium every month that an investor needs to deposit in the Atal Pension Yojana roughly translates to Rs 7 per day.

Here’s how to invest in the Atal Pension Yojana:

Step 1: Visit Atal Pension Yojana’s official portal - https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html website.

Step 3: Submit your personal details along with your Aadhaar card.

Step 4: Verify your information with the OTP that will arrive on your mobile number registered with the UIDAI.

Step 5: Share your bank account details such as account number and IFSC code.

Step 6: Your account will be activated with the process.

Step 7: Fill in the information regarding nominee and premium payment that you want to opt-in.

Step 8: E-sign the form for verification, and voila! your Atal Pension Yojana registration will be completed.

