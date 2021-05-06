Attention LIC customers! LIC office timings changing from May 10, here are the details

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India policy holders must take note of the new timings that LIC is going to start practicing from May 10.

Notifying the customers regarding its new timings, LIC said that its office hours will be from Monday to Friday and the timings will be from 10 am to 5.30 pm starting May 10.

“Pursuant to the Notification S.O 1630 (E) dated 15th April, 2021 wherein the Central government has declared every Saturday as a Public Holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stake holders are informed that w.e.f 10th May, 2021, all offices of Life Insurance Corporation of India will work from Monday to Friday. Starting 10th May 2021, Office hours from Monday to Friday would be from 10.00 AM to 5.30 AM,” LIC tweeted the notice.

Customers may however note that LIC also offers a host of online facilities like premium payment via its website www.licindia.in. Hence if you don’t want to visit nearby branches due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, you can avail the online services.

Live TV

#mute