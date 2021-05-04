Planning to buy a dream house? Check LIC home loan interest rates

Are you planning to buy a house anytime soon? Then Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is providing house loans at an annual interest rate of 6.90 percent.

LIC is offering a lot of benefits to home loan borrowers like online Home loan sanction facility, simple documentation, maximum tenure of 30 years or attainment of 60 years whichever is earlier, no prepayment penalty, balance transfer of existing Home Loans possible.

The salaried and professional class will be required to pay an annual interest rate from 6.90 percent to 7.50 percent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of the home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

The non-salaried and non-professional class will be asked to pay an annual interest rate from 7.00 percent to 7.60 percent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of the home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

For more than Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore, salaried and professional class need to pay an annual interest rate of 6.90 percent to 7.70 percent depending on CIBIL score.

Non-salaried and non-professional class borrowing more than Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore of the home loan need to pay an annual interest rate of 7.00 percent to 7.80 percent depending on CIBIL score.

For a home loan between Rs 1 crore and 3 crore, Salaried and professional class are required to pay an interest rate between 6.90 percent and 7.70 percent depending on CIBIL score.

Salaried and professional class taking home loan more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 3 crore are required to pay an interest rate between 7.00 percent and 7.80 percent depending on CIBIL score.

