हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Life Insurance Corporation

Planning to buy a dream house? Check LIC home loan interest rates

LIC is offering a lot of benefits to home loan borrowers like online Home loan sanction facility, simple documentation, maximum tenure of 30 years or attainment of 60 years whichever is earlier, no prepayment penalty, balance transfer of existing Home Loans possible. 

Planning to buy a dream house? Check LIC home loan interest rates

Are you planning to buy a house anytime soon? Then Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is providing house loans at an annual interest rate of 6.90 percent.

LIC is offering a lot of benefits to home loan borrowers like online Home loan sanction facility, simple documentation, maximum tenure of 30 years or attainment of 60 years whichever is earlier, no prepayment penalty, balance transfer of existing Home Loans possible. 

The salaried and professional class will be required to pay an annual interest rate from 6.90 percent to 7.50 percent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of the home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

The non-salaried and non-professional class will be asked to pay an annual interest rate from 7.00 percent to 7.60 percent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of the home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

For more than Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore, salaried and professional class need to pay an annual interest rate of 6.90 percent to 7.70 percent depending on CIBIL score.

Non-salaried and non-professional class borrowing more than Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore of the home loan need to pay an annual interest rate of 7.00 percent to 7.80 percent depending on CIBIL score.

For a home loan between Rs 1 crore and 3 crore, Salaried and professional class are required to pay an interest rate between 6.90 percent and 7.70 percent depending on CIBIL score.

Salaried and professional class taking home loan more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 3 crore are required to pay an interest rate between 7.00 percent and 7.80 percent depending on CIBIL score.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Life Insurance CorporationLIChome loansHouse loans
Next
Story

How to change or update EPFO bank account number online, know step by step process

Must Watch

PT7M37S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day