LIC Bima Jyoti Plan: This policy assures guaranteed returns: Check benefits and features

For a long-term gain, investing in life insurance policies can prove to be a boon for people. Now a Life Insurance Corporation of India Bima Jyoti plan, which was launched in February this year, gives a lot of benefits to the consumers.

After you invest in this scheme, you will be eligible to get a lump sum amount after the completion maturity and financial assistance will also be provided to the family members on the untimely demise of the policyholder.

This scheme is a non-linked, non-participating plan and it can be taken by a child aged from 90 days to a person less than 60 years of age.

The policy promises to give guaranteed returns and a basic sum in addition to the basic sum assured of Rs 50 per thousand at the end of every year during the term. That is, in this scheme you will get a guaranteed bonus of Rs 50 per thousand sums assured. The basic sum assured in this plan is Rs 1 lakh. However, the upper limit is not fixed in this.

A customer can take this policy for 15 to 20 years. PPT will be 10 years for a policy term of 15 years, while PPT will be 11 years for a policy of 16 years.

These are the features of the policy:

The minimum age limit is 18 years.

Payment of premium for 5 years less than the policy period.

The maximum age limit on maturity is 75 years.

The minimum age for taking this policy is 90 days and maximum 60 years.

Investors will get the facility of maturity settlement option.

There will be an option for maturity and death benefits in installments of 5, 10 and 15 years.

Guaranteed addition of Rs. 50 per thousand per year bonus during the policy term.

You can also buy the policy online. There is also a facility of policy back dating.

Options for availing accidental and disability benefits, critical illness, premium pardon rider and term rider are available.

