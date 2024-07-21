Attention Taxpayers! Watch Out For THESE Technical Glitches Affecting Your ITR Filing: Details Here

Tax Filing 2024: Are you facing technical difficulties with the e-filing portal? If yes, then you’re not alone. The deadline to file your income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2024-25 is approaching, many taxpayers are encountering technical issues. The issues include login failures, unresponsive pages and timeouts which are causing frustration. Further, problems with pre-filled data and uploading large files are complicating the process.

Here’s a look at the technical issues users are facing:

- Pre-filled Data and File Upload Challenges

Users are dealing with issues related to pre-filled data, which often requires manual corrections. Uploading large files over 1MB is also proving to be a major challenge, complicating the submission process further. (Also Read: Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman To Present Seventh Consecutive Budget In Paperless Format)

- Mismatched Pre-filled Data

Taxpayers are encountering problems with mismatched pre-filled data due to migration issues, necessitating numerous manual corrections. This added step is making the already challenging process of filing taxes even more difficult. (Also Read: ITR Filing 2024: You can now file ITR using WhatsApp—Step-by-Step Guide Inside)

- Calculation Errors and OTP Issues

Errors in calculating capital gains and foreign income tax are causing discrepancies in filed returns. These issues, combined with difficulties verifying OTPs, are leading to confusion and frustration, making accurate and timely submissions harder.

- Login and Access Issues

Users are facing persistent issues with logging into the IT filing portal, encountering unresponsive pages and frequent timeouts. These problems are making the filing process frustrating and difficult to complete.

- Submission and Record Accuracy

Some taxpayers are discovering that their submitted filings aren’t accurately reflected in their records. This uncertainty about the completion of the filing process can lead to delays and confusion about the next steps.

As the July 31 deadline nears, many taxpayers are asking for an extension because of ongoing technical problems. Frustration is mounting on social media, where people are criticising the Income Tax Department for not being prepared and for not managing the situation effectively.