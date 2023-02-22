topStoriesenglish2576025
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK

AU Savings Account Offers Higher Interest Rate With Monthly Interest Payouts

AU Small Finance Bank's Savings Account also comes with a monthly interest payout option.

Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: The Savings Account interest rate is a vital consideration for people looking for a new account. AU Small Finance Bank is one of the top banks offering Savings Accounts with high-interest rates. Along with a plethora of Savings Account options to effectively meet the banking needs of every individual, the largest SFB (Small Finance Bank) in India offers highly competitive interest rates to help customers generate more returns on their hard-earned savings.

Moreover, AU Small Finance Bank's Savings Account comes with a monthly interest payout option. With this facility, account holders can choose to receive their interest income every month. (Also Read: Viral Video: Man Pays Bill of Rs 800 with Coins at Taj Hotel: WATCH)

As many banks in India follow a quarterly interest payment cycle, it is a welcome move by the leading bank with a reputation to challenge the status quo of the banking industry. (Also Read: SBI vs PNB vs HDFC vs BoB: Latest Home Loan Interest Rate Compared)

Features & Benefits of AU Savings Account

Multiple types of high-interest Savings Accounts, including AU Regular Savings Account, AU Salary Account, AU Women Account, AU Sr. Citizen Account, AU NRI Account, Digital Savings Account, and more based on requirements.

Monthly interest payouts on Savings Accounts to ensure customers can access their interest income at the earliest. Seamless online banking experience through AU 0101 NetBanking, AU 0101 Mobile App, Video Banking, and WhatsApp Banking.

