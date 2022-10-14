Axis Bank hikes Interest rate on Fixed Deposits below Rs 2 crore; Check new rates here

New Delhi: Private lender Axis Bank has announced to hike interest rates on Fixed Deposit (FDs) under Rs 2 crore by 75 basis points. The new rates are effective from today October 14, 2022, according to the Axis bank new circular. Now the depositors can get interest rates on their FDs from 3.50% to 6.10% depending on different tenures.

Check here Axis Bank new interest rates on FDs below Rs 2 crore

FDs maturing between 7 days to 14 days, 15 days to 29 days, 30 days to 45 days, and 46 days to 60 days will get an interest rate of 3.50%. Similarly, you will get an interest rate of 4% on FDs maturing between 61 days to less than 3 months. FDs maturing between 3 months to less than 6 months will get now an interest rate of 4.25%. Those FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 1 year is now getting an interest rate of 5% from October 14.

Axis Bank will now offer 6.10% interest rate on FDs maturing between 1 year to less than 15 months. Likewise, 6.15 interest rate will be given for FDs maturing between 15 months to less than 2 years. FDs above 2 years to less than 3 years will get an interest rate of 6.20%. Besides, Bank is offering 6.10% interest rate for FDs maturing between 3 years to 10 years.