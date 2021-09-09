Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 09 September 2021- Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on Domestic Deposits, Fixed Deposit Plus and Interest Rates On Deposits: NRI Deposits effective from September 9, 2021 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

While the interest rates on Interest Rates On Domestic Deposits and Fixed Deposit Plus have been revised effective from 09 September 2021, the Interest Rates On Deposits: NRI Deposits have been revised with effect from 03 September 2021.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit.

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) on DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 2 CRORE 1. 7 days to 14 days 2.50 2. 15 days to 29 days 2.50 3. 30 days to 45 days 3.00 4. 46 days to 60 days 3.00 5. 61 days < 3 months 3.00 6. 3 months < 4 months 3.50 7. 4 months < 5 months 3.50 8. 5 months < 6 months 3.50 9. 6 months < 7 months 4.40 10. 7 months < 8 months 4.40 11. 8 months < 9 months 4.40 12. 9 months < 10 months 4.40 13. 10 months < 11 months 4.40 14. 11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40 15. 11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 16. 1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 17. 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15 18. 1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.10 19. 1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 20. 13 months < 14 months 5.10 21. 14 months < 15 months 5.10 22. 15 months < 16 months 5.10 23. 16 months < 17 months 5.10 24. 17 months < 18 months 5.10 25. 18 months < 2 years 5.25 26. 2 years < 30 months 5.40 27. 30 months < 3 years 5.40 28. 3 years < 5 years 5.40 29. 5 years to 10 years 5.75

Here are the new/revised Interest Rates On Deposits: NRI Deposits

In the last couple of months several banks like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank have revised their FD rates.