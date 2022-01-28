Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 26 January 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRE Deposits effective from 26 January 2022 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit.

Interest Rates On Domestic Deposits (Deposits – Less Than 5 Crores w.e.f. 26/01/2022)

Deposits – Less Than 5 Crores

Deposits – Senior Citizens – Less Than 5 Crores

Deposits – 5 Crores & Above

Deposits – Senior Citizens – 5 Crores & Above

Interest Rates On “Fixed Deposit Plus” (Premature Withdrawal Not Permitted)

Deposits – 5 Crores & Above

Earlier this week, Axis Bank reported an over three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 3,614 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 on strong growth in loans and improvement in asset quality.

Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to over Rs 21,101 crore from Rs 18,355 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

