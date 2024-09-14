Ayushman Bharat Scheme: How To Apply For Ayushman Card For Senior Citizens; Check Benefit

Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens: The government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include health insurance for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, a flagship health insurance policy, aims to provide financial security and access to quality healthcare services for economically vulnerable people, with the goal of ensuring that no one falls into poverty due to excessive medical expenses.

Notably, this Ayushman Bharat scheme will benefit approximately 4.5 crore families, and six crore senior citizens, with Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis.

Senior Citizens Above 70 Years Have Option

Senior citizens aged 70 and above currently benefiting from schemes like CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme), Ayushman CAPF (Ayushman Central Armed Police Force), or ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) can either continue with their current scheme or switch to AB PMJAY.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Benefits:

-Medical examination, treatment and consultation

-Pre-hospitalisation care (up to three days before admission)

-Medicine and medical consumables

-Medical implantation services (where necessary)

-Food services

-Non-intensive and intensive care services

-Diagnostic and laboratory investigations

-Accommodation benefits

-Complications arising during treatment

-Post-hospitalization follow-up care up to 15 days.

How To Apply For Ayushman Card For Senior Citizens

Step 1: Visit the official website https://abdm.gov.in to check your eligibility for the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Step 2: Take your Aadhaar card or ration card to a nearby PMJAY kiosk for verification by an authorized agent.

Step 3: Submit the required family identification documents, such as your ration card, to confirm your eligibility for the coverage.

Step 4: Once verified, you'll be assigned a unique AB-PMJAY ID for the scheme.

Step 5: Print your e-card containing the AB-PMJAY ID, which will give you access to the health insurance benefits under the scheme.