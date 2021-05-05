Baal Aadhaar for children: Know how to enroll your children below 5 years for getting Aadhaar card

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is a 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India.

Aadhaar card is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof.

Here is all you need to know about enrolling your children for Aadhaar card.

How to enrol?

For children below 5 years, one of the parents or guardian will have to authenticate on behalf of the child. They will also have to give consent for enrolment of the child by signing the enrolment form.

For children between 5 to 18 years of age the similar consent for enrolment form has to be signed by the parents or guardian. If there is no document in the name of the minor, any valid Proof of relationship document such as birth certificate can be used for enrolment under Head of Family. If minor has valid Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document like School ID card, in the his or her name, then it can be used for enrolment.

Proof of Identity

For Indian resident children any valid Proof of relationship document will have to be produced. These are documents like birth certificate, along with Aadhaar of the parent or guardian. But if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport will have to be mandatorily given as Proof of Identity.

No biometrics for children below 5 years

The biometrics will not be captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of the demographic information and their facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. However, these children will have to to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

