What is Aadhaar lock and unlock? How to do it and how does it prevent misuse of Aadhaar card?

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is mandatory for a host of services ranging from filing income tax, to linking with pan card. Aadhaar is also one of a very important proof of identification and in order to avail Aadhaar Online services, it is also important to have a registered Mobile Number linked to the 12-digt identification number.

To further strengthen your privacy and security, UIDAI has introduced a feature to lock and unlock your Aadhaar Number. After locking your Aadhaar card number, Authentication cannot be performed using Aadhaar number. In that case you may use your Virtual ID to perform Authentication. This will prevent the misuse of your Aadhaar Number by anyone else. Unlocking your Aadhaar Number will resume the use of Aadhaar Number for Authentication.

In order to prevent the misuse of Aadhaar card you can lock and unlock it as per your need.

Here is how to Lock your UID

1. For Locking UID, you should have 16 digit VID number and it's a pre-requisite for locking.

2. If you don't have VID, you can generate via SMS Service or Resident Portal. SMS Service. GVID space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- GVID 1234.

3. Open Resident portal Under Aadhaar Service Click on Lock & Unlock.

4. Select UID Lock Radio Button and enter UID Number, Full Name, and Pin Code as in latest details and enter Security code.

5. Click on Send OTP or select TOTP and click on submit.

6. Your UID will be locked successfully.

How to Unlock UID?

1. For Unlocking UID again you should have latest VID number and if you forgot 16 digit VID you can retrieve latest VID from SMS services. RVID Space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- RVID 1234

2. Select Unlock radio button.

3. Enter Latest VID and security Code and click on send OTP or select TOTP and click on Submit.

4. Your UID will be unlocked successfully.

