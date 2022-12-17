Bad news for CNG consumers! IGL hikes prices from Dec 17 in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, more. Check latest rates in your city here

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced to increase CNG prices on Saturday. The new CNG prices will be effective from December 17, 2022. The move will make CNG prices costlier in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. CNG now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while in Noida, it is now Rs 82.12 per keg. Similiarly, CNG prices in Greater Noida & Ghaziabad cost Rs 82.79 per kg. CNG price in Gurugram is Rs 87.89 per kg.

The move was expected after Mahanagar Gas limited hiked CNG prices in Mumbai a month ago for the second time.

Indraprastha Gas ltd said the CNG price hike was linked to increased input gas cost.

The revised CNG price in Rewari is Rs 89.57 per kg. The revised CNG price in Karnal & Kaithan is Rs 88.22 per kg. It is Rs 86.79 per kg in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut is Rs 86.79 per kg. The revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajasamanad is Ts 89.83 per kg. The CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur remains unchanged.

Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 17, 2022

Earlier, Mahanagar Gas Limited increased the CNG prices in Mumbai two times in two months by Rs 6 and Rs 3.50 respectively. The CNG now in Mumbai cost at Rs 89.5 per kg.