Bad news for Punjab National Bank customers! Savings account interest rates slashed

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced that it will be lowering interest rate on savings account deposits by 10 basis points (bps).

Rate of interest applicable to all the (existing as well as new) Savings Fund Accounts has been reduced from 3 percent p.a. to 2.90 percent p.a. The Domestic and NRI Saving Account Interest Rates W.E.F. 1st September 2021. (Also read: PNB revises FD rates – Check the full interest rate table here)

In a related news PNB has also revised its UTTAM FIXED DEPOSIT SCHEME (Non-Callable) with Effect August 01, 2021 For Deposit Above 15 Lakh.

Domestic TD More Than Rs 15 Lakh To Less Than Rs.2cr W.E.F. 01.08.2021 Domestic TD Rs.2 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr. W.E.F. 01.08.2021 Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* 91 to 179 days 3.85 3.85 3.05 3.05 180 days to 270 Days 4.45 4.47 3.05 3.06 271 days to less than 1 year 4.45 4.50 3.05 3.07 1 year 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60 above 1 year & upto 2 years 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60 above 2 year & upto 3 years 5.15 5.39 3.55 3.66 above 3 year & upto 5 years 5.30 5.70 3.55 3.73 above 5 years & upto 10 years 5.30 6.02 3.55 3.87

The Bank has discontinued the scheme of 333 days, 444 days and 555 days tenure Domestic Term Deposit under Callable & PNB Uttam (Non- Callable) scheme including NRE & NRO deposits from October 01, 2020.

