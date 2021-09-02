हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab National Bank

Bad news for Punjab National Bank customers! Savings account interest rates slashed

In a related news PNB has also revised its UTTAM FIXED DEPOSIT SCHEME (Non-Callable) with Effect August 01, 2021 For Deposit Above 15 Lakh.

Bad news for Punjab National Bank customers! Savings account interest rates slashed

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced that it will be lowering interest rate on savings account deposits by 10 basis points (bps). 

Rate of interest applicable to all the (existing as well as new) Savings Fund Accounts has been reduced from 3 percent p.a. to 2.90 percent p.a. The Domestic and NRI Saving Account Interest Rates W.E.F. 1st September 2021. (Also read: PNB revises FD rates – Check the full interest rate table here)

In a related news PNB has also revised its UTTAM FIXED DEPOSIT SCHEME (Non-Callable) with Effect August 01, 2021 For Deposit Above 15 Lakh.

Domestic TD More Than Rs 15 Lakh To Less Than Rs.2cr W.E.F. 01.08.2021 Domestic TD Rs.2 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr. W.E.F. 01.08.2021  
Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.*
91 to 179 days 3.85 3.85 3.05 3.05
180 days to 270 Days 4.45 4.47 3.05 3.06
271 days to less than 1 year 4.45 4.50 3.05 3.07
1 year 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60
above 1 year & upto 2 years 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60
above 2 year & upto 3 years 5.15 5.39 3.55 3.66
above 3 year & upto 5 years 5.30 5.70 3.55 3.73
above 5 years & upto 10 years 5.30 6.02 3.55 3.87

The Bank has discontinued the scheme of 333 days, 444 days and 555 days tenure Domestic Term Deposit under Callable & PNB Uttam (Non- Callable) scheme including NRE & NRO deposits from October 01, 2020.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab National BankPNB
Next
Story

EFPO big update! Subscribers could be allowed to maintain 2 PF accounts: Tax Department

Must Watch

PT11M52S

Siddharth Shukla demise: Last night Siddharth breathed his last, doctors confirm heart attack as death reason