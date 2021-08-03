Punjab National Bank revises FD rates – Check the full interest rate table here

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. The revised interest rates will be applicable to fresh Deposits and renewal of existing deposits with effect from August 1, 2021.

W.E.F. 01.08.2021 PNB Tax Saver FD Sl. No Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)** ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) 1 7 to 14 days 2.90 2.90 3.40 2.90 2.90 NA NA NA 2 15 to 29days 2.90 2.90 3.40 2.90 2.90 NA NA NA 3 30 to 45 days 2.90 2.90 3.40 2.90 2.90 NA NA NA 4 46 to 90 days 3.25 3.25 3.75 3.00 3.00 NA NA NA 5 91 to 179 days 3.80 3.80 4.30 3.00 3.00 NA NA NA 6 180 days to 270 Days 4.40 4.42 4.90 3.00 3.01 NA NA NA 7 271 days to less than 1 year 4.40 4.45 4.90 3.00 3.02 NA NA NA 8 1 year 5.00 5.09 5.50 3.50 3.55 5.00 3.50 NA 9 above 1 year & upto 2 years 5.00 5.09 5.50 3.50 3.55 5.00 3.50 NA 10 above 2 year & upto 3 years 5.10 5.33 5.60 3.50 3.61 5.10 3.50 Public (General)- 5.25 (for 5 years) 5.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Sr. Citizen (General)- 5.75 (for 5 years) 5.75 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Staff member- 6.25 (for 5 years) 6.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Retired Staff (Sr. Citizen)- 6.25 (for 5 years) 6.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years) 11 above 3 year & upto 5 years 5.25 5.65 5.75 3.50 3.67 5.25 3.50 12 above 5 years & upto 10 years 5.25 5.96 5.75 3.50 3.81 5.25 3.50

PNB UTTAM FIXED DEPOSIT SCHEME (Non-Callable) With Effect From 01.08.2021 (For Deposit Above 15 Lakh)

Domestic TD More Than Rs 15 Lakh To Less Than Rs.2cr W.E.F. 01.08.2021 Domestic TD Rs.2 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr. W.E.F. 01.08.2021 Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.* 91 to 179 days 3.85 3.85 3.05 3.05 180 days to 270 Days 4.45 4.47 3.05 3.06 271 days to less than 1 year 4.45 4.50 3.05 3.07 1 year 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60 above 1 year & upto 2 years 5.05 5.15 3.55 3.60 above 2 year & upto 3 years 5.15 5.39 3.55 3.66 above 3 year & upto 5 years 5.30 5.70 3.55 3.73 above 5 years & upto 10 years 5.30 6.02 3.55 3.87

The public sector bank said that senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than Rs 2 Crore. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps except in case of PNB Tax Saver Fixed deposit scheme, where the maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate is 100 bps, PNB added.

