Bajaj Finance FD Rates hiked by upto to 40 bps from January 20: Now earn returns up to 8.10%, check Bajaj Finance FD latest calculator

Pune: Bajaj Finance has happy news for all the investors, and it has increased the FD rates by up to 40 bps points. The new rates will be effective from January 20, 2023.

According to the announcement, the interest rate for FDs with a maturity of 44 months will be 8.10 per cent p.a. for senior citizens, and 7.85 per cent p.a. for customers below 60 years of age.The new rates will be applicable to all new deposits and renewals with Bajaj Finance for a tenure of 12 to 60 months.

A comparison of old and new interest rates for cumulative FD for is given below:You can calculate the returns on your investment at the revised FD rates with the FD calculator. Along with the revised rates there are other benefits that Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers :

a. Start with Rs. 15,000 to begin investing and satisfy the minimum investment requirement. The maximum investment for internet clients is Rs. 5 crore; there is no maximum investment for offline clients.

b. Multiple Tenure: A tenure of between 12 and 60 months may be selected. The interest rate on your investment will depend on how long you hold it.

c. Flexible payout frequency: You can either opt for a non-cumulative fixed deposit for payment of principal and interest on maturity, or get choose to receive interest payments every month, quarter, half-year, or every year.

d. Special tenure for higher returns: Bajaj Finance offers special tenure with greater returns. Special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44.