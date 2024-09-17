Advertisement
BANDHAN BANK

Bandhan Bank Offers Up To 8.55% Interest On 1 Year FD --Check Latest FD Interest Rate And Tenure

Bandhan Bank is also offering an attractive interest rate of 7.75% to the senior citizens on longer term fixed deposits for the tenure of less than 5 years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bandhan Bank has announced that it is offering up to 8.55 percent interest rate on Fixed Deposit (FD) for the tenure of 1 year, which is one of the best FD interest rates in the banking industry. The Bank offers the highest interest rate of 8.55 percent to the senior citizen customers. On the same FD tenure, the other customers will earn 8.05 percent.

"The Bank is also offering an attractive interest rate of 7.75% to the senior citizens on longer term fixed deposits for the tenure of less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25% for the same term deposits. The rates are among the best FD interest rates in the industry," the bank said in a statement.

Bandhan Bank offers an interest rate of 7 percent on savings account balances above Rs 10 lakh.

Customers of Bandhan Bank can enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort of their homes or offices through retail internet banking or mBandhan mobile application. With this online process, customers can book the FDs within a few minutes in a swift and hassle-free manner.

