Bank customers alert! Banking operations, ATM services likely to be impacted due to 2-day bank strike from today

New Delhi: Banks across the country will observe two-day nationwide strike on Monday (March 28) and Tuesday (March 29) to protest against the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and oppose the privatisation of public sector banks.

The decision to go on a strike was taken by a joint forum of central trade unions. The All India Bank Employees Association had on Saturday announced that it would observe two day`s strike to oppose the move of the Central government.

Apart from banks, other business sectors are also likely to join the strike to show their solidarity with the banks against the policies of the Central government. Telecom, oil, income tax, postal, coal, steel, copper, and insurance sectors might back the strike.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has already expressed apprehensions that banking services may get impacted to an extent as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike, added SBI.

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has said it would not support the strike. The West Bengal government has said that all the government employees will report on duty. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has supported the call of banking sector.

With IANS Inputs

Live TV

#mute