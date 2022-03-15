हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

State Bank of India shares 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety --Check out

Check out 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety as highlighted by State Bank of India.

State Bank of India shares 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety --Check out

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) shares a lot of precaution and safety tips for its customers so that their financial vulnerability is reduced.

Recently, SBI shared a couple of tips to eusnre the safety of the customers' ATM. (Also read: Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released)

SBI has tweeted

Check out 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety 

1. Beware of your surroundings while performing transactions through ATM Machines

2. Check that your card is placed correctly and there is nothing suspicious in or about the machine

3. Enter your PIN by covering the keyboard with your hand, so that no one can see it

4. Change your PIN Periodically

5. Regularly monitor your account statement

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIATM
Next
Story

Want to turn Rs 10 lakh into Rs 14 lakh in 5 years? Here's how to do it

Must Watch

PT3M28S

US warns China amid Ukraine war