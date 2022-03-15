State Bank of India shares 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety --Check out

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) shares a lot of precaution and safety tips for its customers so that their financial vulnerability is reduced.

Recently, SBI shared a couple of tips to eusnre the safety of the customers' ATM. (Also read: Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released)

SBI has tweeted

You can ensure your ATM Card security with just a few easy steps! Here's a quick checklist for you to stay #SafeWithSBI!#AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/UNDxv4VN5T — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 15, 2022

Check out 5 tips to ensure your ATM Safety

1. Beware of your surroundings while performing transactions through ATM Machines

2. Check that your card is placed correctly and there is nothing suspicious in or about the machine

3. Enter your PIN by covering the keyboard with your hand, so that no one can see it

4. Change your PIN Periodically

5. Regularly monitor your account statement