Bank Customers, Alert! RBI cautions individuals against calls, emails, OTP scams; check how to stay safe

New Delhi: If you are a bank customer, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a special message for you. The RBI has released a new booklet titled "BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware!" to caution individuals against the rising frauds related to SMS, email, and calls. The central bank aims to raise awareness among bank users about the rising frauds.

According to the RBI, the booklet has been compiled after taking several fraud complaints registered with the offices of RBI Ombudsman into account. The booklet points out the common modus operandi used by fraudsters and precautions to be taken while carrying out various financial transactions.

In a press statement, RBI said that it “aims to enhance public awareness about various types of financial frauds perpetrated on gullible customers while carrying out digital payments and other financial transactions.”

Here’s How Calls Scams are Conducted:

RBI said that imposters approach customers through telephone calls posing as bankers or company executives or insurance agents or government officials , etc. “To gain confidence, imposters share a few customer details such as the customer’s name or date of birth,” the bank said.

Once imposters are able to win the trust of the customer, they trick or pressurise customers into sharing confidential details such as passwords, OTP, PIN, Card Verification Value (CVV), etc. They cite “an urgency / emergency such as - need to block an unauthorised transaction, payment required to stop some penalty, an attractive discount, etc. These credentials are then used to defraud the customers,” RBI said.

Here’s How SMS/Email Scams are Conducted:

RBI said that fraudsters share fake messages via emails. The messages display attractive loans and use the logo of any known lender to induce credibility. “The fraudsters may even share their Aadhaar card / Pan Card and fake NBFC ID card,” RBI said in the booklet.

“After sending such bulk SMS or emails, the fraudsters call random people and share fake sanction letters, copies of fake cheques, etc., and demand various charges. Once the borrowers pay these charges, the fraudsters abscond with the money,” the RBI added.

Here’s How to Stay Safe:

- Never click on unknown or unverified links.

- Immediately delete such SMS or email sent by unknown senders.

