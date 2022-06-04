Bank FD: HDFC Bank vs PNB vs IDFC Bank; Check latest interest rates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee hiked interest rates in an off-cycle monetary policy meeting last month to combat excessive inflation. It is also expected to boost interest rates at its next policy meeting, which will take place from June 6-8. Commercial banks are raising their deposit and lending rates in response to the tightening rate environment.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Punjab National Bank are among the institutions that have lately raised their interest rates on both savings and loans. On accounts under Rs 2 crore, here's a comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders: Punjab National Bank (PNB), IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Bank:

IDFC First Bank’s FD Interest Rates

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

91 days to 180 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

181 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year-2 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

2 years 1 day-3 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

3 years 1 day-5 years: For General Public - 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.75 per cent

5 years 1 day-10 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent.

Punjab National Bank’s FD Interest Rate

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent.