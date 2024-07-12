Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765929
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS

Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On Saturday, July 13? Find Out Here

Even though banks will be closed on certain days in July, customers can still use online banking services.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On Saturday, July 13? Find Out Here File Photo

New Delhi: Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as well as on Sundays, national and regional holidays following Reserve Bank of India rules. Customers should plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any disruptions on these bank holidays.

The RBI has classified bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts. (Also Read: ‘Need More Jobs’: Raghuram Rajan's Advice Days Before Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget)

Is July 13 a bank holiday?

 Yes, July 13 is a bank holiday because it falls on the second Saturday of the month. (Also Read: Amazon India Staff Claim Harsh Working Conditions: Forced To Stand For Hours, Denied Restroom Breaks)

The banks in July will be closed on following dates:

- Wednesday, July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

- Saturday, July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

- Sunday, July 7: Weekend (All States)

- Monday, July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

- Tuesday, July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

- Saturday, July 13: Second Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 14: Weekend (All States)

- Tuesday, July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

- Wednesday, July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (Multiple States)

- Sunday, July 21: Weekend (All States)

- Saturday, July 27: Fourth Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 28: Weekend (All States)

Even though banks will be closed on certain days in July, customers can still use online banking services. Options like net banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and bank websites will remain available.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar offers to touch officer's feet
DNA Video
DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!