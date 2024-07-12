Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On Saturday, July 13? Find Out Here

New Delhi: Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as well as on Sundays, national and regional holidays following Reserve Bank of India rules. Customers should plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any disruptions on these bank holidays.

The RBI has classified bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Is July 13 a bank holiday?

Yes, July 13 is a bank holiday because it falls on the second Saturday of the month.

The banks in July will be closed on following dates:

- Wednesday, July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

- Saturday, July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

- Sunday, July 7: Weekend (All States)

- Monday, July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

- Tuesday, July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

- Saturday, July 13: Second Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 14: Weekend (All States)

- Tuesday, July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

- Wednesday, July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (Multiple States)

- Sunday, July 21: Weekend (All States)

- Saturday, July 27: Fourth Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 28: Weekend (All States)

Even though banks will be closed on certain days in July, customers can still use online banking services. Options like net banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and bank websites will remain available.