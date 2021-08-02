Bank Holiday August, 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list here

The month of August has started and people have started going to banks for various services. However, it is important to know that private and public sector lenders across the country will be closed for at least 15 days this month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally sent out a notification that classifies the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on the mentioned notified holidays.

However, the bank holidays will not be the same in every state and it will vary from one state to another. All the lenders will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks remain closed on other festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

The month of August will see 15 bank holidays and the banks will remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays every month. In order to bring more clarity, the lenders will remain shut in Imphal because of Patriot’s Day on August 13. For Muharram, the lenders will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar on August 19. The lenders in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be shut for Muharram and First Onam on August 20.

Check the full list of holidays in August 2021:

1) August 1, 2021 – Sunday

2) August 8, 2021 – Sunday

3) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

4) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

5) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

6) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

7) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

8) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

9) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

10) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

11) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

12) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

13) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

14) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

15) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

