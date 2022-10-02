Bank Holiday: Banks to be closed for 7 days this week starting from tomorrow in these cities; Check the full list

New Delhi: Festival season is here with a lot of festivals down the line in the entire month of October. Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and many more are upcoming festival in this month. Hence, banks will be closed for the entire week from tomorrow in some cities. RBI releases the bank holidays list every month to inform customers before when the banks will be closed. You don’t face any difficulty, hence you should know the dates.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies.

Banks will be closed in these cities for full week

October 3 - Durga Puja (Banks will be closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Imphal)

October 4 - Durga Puja/Dusshera (These following cities will see the bank closure: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 5 - Durga Puja ( Bank will be closed in all India except in Imphal)

October 6 - Durga Puja (Banks will be closed in Gangtok)

October 7 - Bank holiday in Gangtok

October 8 - Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 9 - Sunday