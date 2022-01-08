Bank Holiday: Banks to remain shut for 5 days next week; check important dates

New Delhi: Banks in India are expected to close for five days next week. So, if you have an important piece of bank-related work, you should check the dates on which the public and private banks will remain closed next week.

However, customers should note that not all banks will be closed on all days, barring on Saturday and Sunday. For instance, banks will be closed in one state while will remain open in others.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

On Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas (December 25), among others, all banks across the country remain closed.

According to the RBI guidelines, public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will have to remain shut on designated dates.

Here is a the full list of bank holidays next week:

January 9, 2022: Sunday

January 11, 2022: Tuesday, Missionary Day (Mizoram)

January 12, 2022: Wednesday, Swami Vivekananda birthday

January 14, 2022: Thursday, Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)

January 15, 2022: Friday, Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

Overall, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 16 days in January 2022.

