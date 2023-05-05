topStoriesenglish2603070
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

Bank Holiday Buddha Purnima 2023: Are Bank Branches Closed Today? Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches in several cities of the country will remain closed today on account of Buddha Purnima 2023 as per the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. However online banking activities will continue to work.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned list of states where banking operations will remain closed for Buddha Purnima 2023 in its official Holiday list.

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed on account of Buddha Purnima 2023 on May 5 as per the RBI LIST.

The red dots against the name of cities on May 5 signify the cities where banks will be closed on account of Buddha Purnima 2023 .


Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of May– 4 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 12 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in Tripura but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2023. Check out the list.

Maharashtra Day/May Day: May 1

Buddha Purnima: May 5

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9

State Day: May 16

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 22

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in Tripura: May 24

Weekends and Second Saturdays

May 7: Sunday

May 13: Second Saturday

May 14: Sunday

May 21: Sunday

May 27: Fourth Saturday

May 28: Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

