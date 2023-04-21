Bank Holiday Eid 2023: Bank Branches Closed Today And Tomorrow In These Cities, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches in several cities of the country will remain closed today and tomorrow on account of Eid 2023 as per the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. However online banking activities will continue to work.

Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work on both Friday and Saturday, you must first check the RBI holiday list and also if any local festivities are being observed in your state.

While some bank holidays are observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays for which bank branches are closed in a month. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the remaining days of April, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday For Eid 2023 on April 21

Banks will remain shut in the following cities today on account of Eid 2023

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Bank Holiday For Eid 2023 on April 22

Banks will remain shut in the following cities tomorrow on account of Eid 2023

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar

Bank Holiday List in April 2023

Banks will remain closed for total 16 days in the month of April– 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 16 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday in Hyderabad but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2023. Check out the list.

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr ( Banks will be closed in Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala)

April 22: Fourth Saturday

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.