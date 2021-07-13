Bank Holiday July 2021: Banks to remain closed for 12 days. Check full list

The month of July comes with a lot of bank holidays and several banks across states will remain closed this month, courtesy the local festivals. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these holidays have been celebrated locally in a few states. However, that won’t affect the banking operations in other regions.

The apex bank RBI categorizes these bank holidays under three brackets – negotiable instruments act, negotiable instruments act and real-time gross settlement holiday, and banks’ closing of accounts.

Check out the list of bank holidays in the remaining July:

July 12 – Kang/Ratha Yatra: Banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe a holiday on Monday on account of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The banks will also remain shut on this day in Imphal in view of Kang (Rathajatra).

July 13 – Bhanu Jayanti: It is celebrated in Sikkim, which will lead to closure of banks here on that day.

July 14 – Drukpa Tshechi: It is another local festival celebrated in Sikkim, and the banks will remain closed there.

July 16 – Harela festival: Banks in Uttarakhand remain closed due to this festival.

July 17 – Tirot Singh Day/Kharchi Puja: The banking operations will remain closed in Agartala due to Tirot Singh Day. Shillong will observe Kharchi Puja on the same day, which will lead to closing of banks there.

July 18 – Sunday

July 19 – Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: The banks will remain closed in Shillong again on this day due to it.

July 20 – Bakrid: The banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kochi due to the festival.

July 21 – Bakrid: This will be a normal bank holiday across the country in view of Bakrid, except in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

July 24: Fourth Saturday

July 25: Sunday

July 31 – Ker Puja: Tripura will celebrate Ker Puja on July 31, leading to closure of banks