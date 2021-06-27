हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank holidays

Bank Holiday List in July 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check relevant dates

The month of July will see the main holiday of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid on July 21 wherein all banks will remain closed. The RBI guidelines further stated that all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country should remain closed on the notified holidays.

The banks in India will be closed for 15 days in the month of July. As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India, 9 days off will happen due to various festivals in various states and 6 days will be usual weekend offs. 

According to RBI’s holiday calendar, certain bank holidays will be limited to local or regional branches.

Here’s the list of holidays in July 2021

4 July 2021 - Sunday
10 July 2021 - 2nd Saturday
11 July 2021 - Sunday
12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)
13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Martyr’s Day- Jammu & Kashmir, Bhanu Jayanti- Sikkim)
14 July 2021 - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)
16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)
17 July 2021 - Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)
18 July 2021 - Sunday
21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Across the country)
24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday
25 July 2021 - Sunday
31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

9 out of 15 holidays are state-related which basically means that not all banks will remain closed for 15 days.
 

