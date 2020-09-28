Bank holiday October 2020: Here are the days banks will remain closed, check details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October.
However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2020 Check out the list of bank holidays
02 OCTOBER Friday, Mahatma Gandhi Jaanti
04 OCTOBER Sunday
08 OCTOBER Thursday, Chellum regional holiday
10 OCTOBER Second Saturday
11 OCTOBER Sunday
17 OCTOBER Saturday, Kati Bihu in Assam
18 OCTOBER Sunday
23 OCTOBER Friday, Mahashaptami Regional Holiday
24 OCTOBER Saturday, Mahashtami Regional Holiday
25 OCTOBER Sunday
26 OCTOBER Monday, Vijaya Dashami
29 OCTOBER Thursday, Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday
30 OCTOBER Friday, Eid-e-Milad
31 OCTOBER Saturday, Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.
If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.