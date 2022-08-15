New Delhi: India's Independence Day is observed on August 15, and all public and private banks in the nation are closed on that day. If you intend to visit a bank for financial purposes, you should review the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. The list indicates that August 15 is a bank holiday due to Independence Day, during which all banks will be closed.

It should be noted that many bank holidays vary from region to region and from bank to bank. Banks will be closed for 18 days in August, depending on the state. Nine of the holidays have already been taken out of this. Weekends and various festivals are part of these holidays. Read More: PM Kisan BIG eKYC update! PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended till THIS date --Check details

The Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday have all been announced by the banking regulator as holidays for lenders. All banks, including those in the public and private sectors, those that are foreign, cooperative, and regional banks, will be closed on the days that have been made known. Read More: From 4 to 80: A look back at journey of Rupee since India's Independence

Check full list of bank holidays in August 2022:

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

In addition to this, there are seven weekends off, including one that falls on Patriot's Day, when all banks in the nation will be closed. They are listed below.

List of Weekend Leaves

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

To avoid any inconvenience, you must confirm the bank holidays for this year's August with your local branch if you have any banking-related work.