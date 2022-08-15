Bank holiday on Independence Day? Banks to remain closed on Aug 15 in India: Check other dates here
New Delhi: India's Independence Day is observed on August 15, and all public and private banks in the nation are closed on that day. If you intend to visit a bank for financial purposes, you should review the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. The list indicates that August 15 is a bank holiday due to Independence Day, during which all banks will be closed.
It should be noted that many bank holidays vary from region to region and from bank to bank. Banks will be closed for 18 days in August, depending on the state. Nine of the holidays have already been taken out of this. Weekends and various festivals are part of these holidays. Read More: PM Kisan BIG eKYC update! PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended till THIS date --Check details
The Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday have all been announced by the banking regulator as holidays for lenders. All banks, including those in the public and private sectors, those that are foreign, cooperative, and regional banks, will be closed on the days that have been made known. Read More: From 4 to 80: A look back at journey of Rupee since India's Independence
Check full list of bank holidays in August 2022:
List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:
August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok
August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar
August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi
August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla
August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow
August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal
August 15: Independence Day — All over India
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur
August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad
August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati
August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji
In addition to this, there are seven weekends off, including one that falls on Patriot's Day, when all banks in the nation will be closed. They are listed below.
List of Weekend Leaves
August 7: First Sunday
August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day
August 14: Second Sunday
August 21: Third Sunday
August 27: Fourth Saturday
August 28: Fourth Sunday
To avoid any inconvenience, you must confirm the bank holidays for this year's August with your local branch if you have any banking-related work.
