Bank holiday on May 16? Banks to remain shut in THESE states tomorrow

New Delhi: On Monday, May 16, Buddha Purnima will be observed, and many banks across India will be closed. Bankers have got a long weekend as they remained closed for three days in a row this week: second Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, May 16 will not be a national holiday in the entire country.

On May 16, banks across India will be closed in commemoration of Buddha Purnima, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) vacation schedule. This is due to the fact that bank holidays are established under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and so are not observed in all states.

Banks in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Belapur, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will be closed on Monday for Buddha Purnima.

The bank holiday on Monday follows a holiday in India on May 14 (second Saturday) and May 15 (Sunday).

In addition, the month will include other major events such as Id-ul-Fitr and Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, for a total of 11 bank holidays. Indian banks will be closed for 11 days in total this month, including weekends.

In May 2022, there are four festivals, as well as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Customers should keep in mind that online banking services will be available during the holidays.

Check full list of bank holidays in May 2022:

May 1 (Sunday) - All India

May 2 (Monday) - Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra). Banks will remain closed in Kerala’s Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram.

May 3 (Tuesday) - Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. Banks will be shut all over India, except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 8 (Sunday) - All India

May 9 (Monday) - Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Bank holiday in West Bengal.

May 14 (Saturday) - All India

May 15 (Sunday)- All India

May 16 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima. Banks will be closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar

May 22 (Sunday) - All India

May 28 (Saturday) - All India

May 29 (Sunday)- All India