Bank Holiday today: Banks to be closed in THESE cities on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Indian Banks will be closed on Thursday on the occasion of Bhaidooj, Chiragupt Jayanti and Ningol Chakkouba. The Reserve Bank of India has released the holiday list every month and they are categorised under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday today in These cities

According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks in some parts will remain closed today for 'Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja / Deepawali / Ningol Chakkouba'. Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow. Banks in other circles will remain open on this day. This month still has one more bank holiday. According to the RBI, several banks will be closed on October 31 in Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning Ardhya), and Chhath Puja.

Bank Holidays in November 2022

Banks will be closed to the public for 10 days next month in November. Out of this, four will be holidays and the remaining six will be Saturdays and Sundays. They were closed for 21 days in October.

The four holidays will be on November 1, November 8, November 11 and November 23.

November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsava/Kut - This marks Karnataka Formation Day and is celebrated every year on November 01. Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will remain closed on this. Banks in all other circles will remain open on November 1.

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima - Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubhaneshwar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Hyderabad. Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar. Banks in other circles will remain open.

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival - Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Shillong.

November 13: Seng Kutsnem - Banks in all circles will remain open except Shillong.