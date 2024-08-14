Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Check What RBI's Holiday Calendar Says

As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following dates in the remaining days of August 2024. Check.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bank branches across the country will remain closed on account of Independence Day tomorrow.  However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted. 

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following dates in the remaining days of August 2024

Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15
Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur: August 19
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 20
Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 26

 

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

August 18: Sunday

August 24: Fourth Saturday

August 25: Sunday

 

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

