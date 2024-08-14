New Delhi: Bank branches across the country will remain closed on account of Independence Day tomorrow. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following dates in the remaining days of August 2024

Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur: August 19

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 20

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 26

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

August 18: Sunday

August 24: Fourth Saturday

August 25: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.